Another way “small junk” can cost BIG Money... - What’s Happening 3/18/2024

By Billy Madison Show

What’s Happening:

#5 Shopper banned from Buc-ee’s after bringing his service duck inside Tennessee store

#4 ‘I rake in six figures a month by humiliating men with small penises’

Look at that, Nard. You can send in your wiener and she’ll make fun of it.

Damn!

But you have to PAY for that!

Yeah, No! That’s a waste of money!

Yeah...They do now it for free.

#3 Dead person’s toes sticking out from the ground in homes backyard

#2 Restaurants could soon be serving up python meat as it is ‘tastes like chicken

#1 Con man posed as paralegal at Burger King to bilk man seeking a divorce out of $3K

Bonus: Two students ate psychedelic mushrooms at an Inland Empire middle school


