THE 2000s Tulsa County health scare is now in Bexar County... - What’s Happening 3/19/2024

What’s Happening:

#5 Woman finds live grenade cleaning out deceased father’s home

#4 Syphilis cases soar and there’s a little-known symptom many miss

Watch out Nard, cause I know you’re out there. I mean that that that’s right up your alley.

IT IS NOT!

Just go look up early 2000s Tulsa County health scares. You’ll see Nard all over

No seriously he was a danger to the community.

He’s always battled STD’s even before he was having sex!

#3 Man kept pet alligator in swimming pool of his swanky home – he even let children pet it

#2 I take month off from kids every year – I’m a better dad and stopped nagging wife’

#1 It’s hard dating when you’re 10/10 hot – men always cheat on me’

Bonus: Hunt for crossbow sniper at large after mum harpooned in head yards from front door

