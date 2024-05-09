WNBA legend Candace Parker appointed president of Adidas women's basketball

Candace Parker of the Las Vegas Aces looks on from the bench before Game Two of the 2023 WNBA Playoffs finals against the New York Liberty in Las Vegas, NV, Oct. 11, 2023. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

NEW YORK — Two-time WNBA MVP and three-time WNBA champion Candace Parker is taking on a new role.

On Wednesday, a little over a week after she announced her retirement from basketball, Parker was named the president of Adidas women's basketball.

The new role for Parker marks the culmination of a 16-year partnership with Adidas, according to a press release.

As the president of Adidas women's basketball, Parker will oversee Adidas women's basketball products lines, build upon the brand's storied women's roster which includes stars like Aliyah Boston, Hailey Van Lith, Kahleah Copper and more, as well as amplify women in basketball.

"Stepping into this new leadership role is a deeply personal step in my journey with Adidas," Parker said in a statement shared in the press release. "From high school to college to playing pro now, this appointment by Adidas symbolizes a shared commitment to making impactful change and setting new benchmarks for the future of women's sports."

"It's not just about the products," she continued. "It's about fostering a movement focused on innovation, representation, and access."

Some of Parker's career accomplishments include being the first WNBA player in history to win a championship with three different teams and winning two NCAA Championships in 2007 and 2008 while in college at the University of Tennessee.

Parker is also a two-time Olympic Gold medalist.

On April 28, she announced in an Instagram message that she was retiring from the sport after most recently joining the Las Vegas Aces in 2023.

"We are honored to be a part of Candace's historic legacy as she transitions from signature athlete to this new leadership role within adidas Basketball," Eric Wisem, Global GM at Adidas basketball, said in a statement. "As a true innovator with a profound passion for the game, we are confident that she is a perfect fit to evolve the adidas Women's Basketball business and catalyze a new era of growth and credibility for the brand."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.