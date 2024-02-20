William Byron wins first Daytona 500 after rain delay

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — After being delayed a day due to weather, a victor has been crowned at the Daytona 500.

William Byron crossed the finish line Monday at the Daytona International Speedway while under a caution flag to snatch the win, breaking Hendrick Motorsports' losing streak at the iconic NASCAR event.

The win marked the 26-year-old's first career "Great American Race" victory.

The race, the official opening of the NASCAR Cup Series season, had been scheduled to begin around 3 p.m. on Sunday but was called off hours before as the weather forecast showed no sign that the rain would let up, officials said.

The last time the Daytona 500 was postponed for a full day was in 2012 when heavy rain caused the delay. In 2020, drivers completed 20 laps before a rain delay was called and the race had to be finished the next day.

