USWNT will wear custom Nike, Martine Rose suits at FIFA Women's World Cup

NEW YORK — The U.S. Women's National Soccer team will take on Vietnam in the first round of the Group Stage at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, but before they step onto the pitch the team will sport a luxe new look ahead of the World Cup.

Earlier this month Nike announced an exclusive collaboration with Martine Rose to create custom-tailored suits for the USWNT, which have yet to make a public appearance on the players.

The collection includes "a player’s suit jacket, trouser, trench and shirt; accessories, including stockings, gloves and sunglasses; and the latest iteration of the Nike x Martine Rose Shox Mule MR 4," Nike stated in its press release.

While fashion and sports have long gone hand-in-hand for A-list athletes, fans are eagerly awaiting seeing their favorite U.S. soccer stars -- from powerhouse forwards like Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan and Sophia Smith to Rose Lavelle, Alana Cook and the rest of the squad -- in the specialty threads.

British-Jamaican menswear designer and founder, Martine Rose, shared the first glimpses of the suiting collection on Instagram earlier this week.

Rose shared select images of fittings with Rapinoe, Smith and Naomi Girma in the custom looks.

Rose also announced in the post that the Nike and Martine Rose collection will be available to shop online July 25.

