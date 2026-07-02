US defeats Bosnia-Herzegovina 2-0, advancing to World Cup round of 16

A soccer ball on the grass in the field by the net (Marcia Straub/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) -- The U.S. men's national team defeated Bosnia-Herzegovina 2-0 on Wednesday night in their highest-stakes 2026 World Cup match so far, clinching a spot in the round of 16.

It was the U.S. men's team's first World Cup knockout win in 24 years.

The U.S. takes on Belgium on July 6.

U.S. forward Folarin Balogun, who scored a goal in the first half, was handed a controversial red card in the 64th minute following a clash with an opposing player. The red card makes him ineligible for the next match.

Later, Malik Tillman followed up Balogun's goal with a free kick in the 82nd minute, padding the U.S. lead.

Wednesday's win, at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, came after the team's impressive first-place record in the group stage. The USMNT finished the group stage with a 2-1 record, with wins over Paraguay and Australia before a loss to Turkey, which occurred once the team had already secured a spot in the next round.

The matchup versus Bosnia-Herzegovina was the U.S. men's team first knockout game following the earlier group stage.

After 48 teams descended upon Canada, Mexico and the United States, 32 teams remained in the knockout stages, which started earlier this week, vying to hoist the trophy on July 19.

With its loss, Bosnia-Herzegovina is eliminated from the World Cup.

Earlier Wednesday, Belgium defeated Senegal 3-2, securing its spot in the next round.

On Tuesday, Mexico defeated Ecuador to advance.

The round of 32 kicked off to a dramatic start on Monday, with Brazil coming from behind to beat Japan 2-1 before Paraguay eliminated Germany in penalty kicks , in one of the most shocking upsets of the tournament so far.

Morocco also topped Netherlands on Monday to clinch a spot in the next round.

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