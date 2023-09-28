Star in the making: Tiger Woods caddies for son Charlie at junior golf competition

NEW YORK — Golf legend Tiger Woods was back on the green this weekend, but instead of starring in the action, the father of two was serving as the caddy for his son Charlie, who was competing in the Notah Begay III Junior Golf National Championship Last Chance Florida Regional, held at the Mission Inn Resort's El Campeon course in Howey-in-the-Hills, Florida.

Charlie, 14, emerged as the winner of the regional qualifier in the boys 14-15 age division with final scores of 71 and 66, and will move on to the upcoming national championship in Louisiana.

In a post-competition interview, Charlie said it was "great" having his dad right alongside him on the course.

"We just stay in our own little world and we just take it one shot at a time," he told tournament host Ryan Burr.

"He puts me in my place," he added.

The elder Woods has caddied for his son in the past and has previously said he doesn't formally coach Charlie in golf in order to minimize any pressure his son might feel.

Who are Tiger Woods' children?

Charlie has been following his father's footsteps into competitive golf since he was a young boy.

The father-son duo have also competed together at multiple PNC Championships, most recently in December 2022.

Woods also has a daughter, Sam Alexis Woods, who is now 16.

Sam honored her father by introducing him when he was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame last March, calling him a "fighter."

"You've defied the odds every time," she said in part at the time.

Woods shares both Sam and Charlie with ex Elin Nordegren.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.