Simone Biles to represent team USA at 2024 Paris Olympic Games: See the full roster

MINNEAPOLIS — Five gymnasts on Sunday earned a spot to represent the U.S. women’s gymnastics team at the 2024 Olympics Games in Paris after two days of participating in the U.S. Gymnastics Olympic Trials in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

They are Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey, Hezly Rivera, Suni Lee and Simone Biles.

Rivera, 16, is a newcomer to the group. The other four women competed at the 2020 Olympics.

Joining this year’s Team USA are alternates Joscelyn Roberson and Leanne Wong.

Biles will lead the team in her third Olympics after winning her ninth U.S. all-around title earlier this month. She also was the top winner of the women’s trials.

Gymnasts Skyle Blakely and Kayla DiCello were part of the trials, but they both had to withdraw due to Achilles injuries. Shilese Jones appeared to be suffering a leg injury during a vault practice, but she completed bars on Day 1, earning the top score of the evening on the apparatus.

The audience watched more than a dozen of the top U.S. female gymnasts compete during the trials before five women, including Biles, were named to be part of the squad, with the other two women will serve as alternates.

