Simone Biles wins Core Hydration Classic with top score ahead of 2024 Paris Olympics

Simone Biles celebrates after taking first place in the floor routine during the 2024 Core Hydration Classic at XL Center on May 18, 2024 in Hartford, Conn. -- Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

HARTFORD, Conn. — Simone Biles kicked off her season with a remarkable performance ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

On Saturday, the Olympic-winning gymnast won the Core Hydration Classic in Hartford, Connecticut, with an impressive all-around score of 59.500 during the star-studded competition featuring other Olympic champions, including Suni Lee and Gabby Douglas.

The event marked the first time Lee, Douglas and Biles competed at the same time. Douglas withdrew from the evening after competing in the uneven bars in the first rotation. Meanwhile, Lee completed three events — vault, beam and floor — taking home the highest score on beam and finishing with a total score of 40.75.

In addition to winning the title, Biles also scored the gold medal on floor exercise, and silver medals in the uneven bars and balance beam.

Continuing her road to the selection for the Paris Olympics this summer, Biles will compete in her next meet at the U.S. Championships in Fort Worth, Texas, followed by the U.S. Olympic Trials in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

After winning a bronze in balance beam at Tokyo’s 2020 Olympic Games, Biles took a break from gymnastics to “focus on her mental health.”

Upon her return late last year, Biles became the most decorated gymnast of all time after winning her sixth all-around world championship gold in Antwerp, Belgium, and led the U.S. women’s team to their seventh consecutive gold medal in the team competition.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.