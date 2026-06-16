Serena and Venus Williams to compete together at Wimbledon

Venus Williams and Serena Williams hold their trophies following victory in the Ladies Doubles Final against Timea Babos and Yaroslava Shvedova at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 9, 2016 in London, England. (Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) -- Tennis legends Serena and Venus Williams will reunite on the iconic grass courts at Wimbledon for the women's doubles event, the tournament, announced Tuesday.

The pair, who last played at the All England Club together in 2016, received a doubles wild card invitation.

The Williams sisters have won 14 combined major doubles titles, with six of those at Wimbledon. Individually, Serena has 23 grand slam titles to Venus' seven.

The sisters also won Olympic gold medals together at the 2012 London Games at the All England Club.

This marks the third tournament on Serena Williams' comeback tour, following her doubles debut last week at the Queen's Club Championships with Canadian teenager Victoria Mboko.

She is set to compete in the women's doubles at the Berlin Open this week alongside Karolina Muchova.

Venus Williams, who turns 46 on Wednesday, has played intermittently.

Serena is the only player since Steffi Graf to have recorded a career Golden Slam in singles, and the only to also do it in doubles.

The Championships 2026 at Wimbledon will be played over 14 days from Monday, June 29 through Sunday, July 12, with ladies' doubles starting on Wednesday.

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