Scoreboard roundup -- 1/30/24

iStock

By ABC Audio

NEW YORK — Here are the scores from Tuesday's sports events:

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Atlanta 138, LA Lakers 122
Boston 129, Indiana 124
Toronto 118, Chicago 107
New York 118, Utah 103
Golden State 119, Philadelphia 107

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
San Jose 2 Seattle 0
Columbus 1, St. Louis 0

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Georgia Tech 74, North Carolina 73
South Carolina 63, Tennessee 59
Kansas 83, Oklahoma St. 54
Marquette 85, Villanova 80
Illinois 87, Ohio St. 75
TCU 85,Texas Tech 78
Utah St. 82, San Jose St. 61
Dayton 83, George Washington 61
Oklahoma 73, Kansas St. 53

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!