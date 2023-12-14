Scoreboard roundup -- 12/13/23

NEW YORK — Here are the scores from Wednesday's sports events:

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
New Orleans 142, Washington 122
Philadelphia 129, Detroit 111
Miami 115, Charlotte 104
Toronto 135, Atlanta 128
LA Lakers 122, San Antonio 119
Houston 117, Memphis 104
Milwaukee 140, Indiana 126
Brooklyn 116, Phoenix 112
Utah 117, New York 113

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Colorado 5, Buffalo 1
Winnipeg 5, Los Angeles 2
Pittsburgh 4, Montreal 3 (SO)
New Jersey 2, Boston 1 (OT)
NY Islanders 4, Anaheim 3

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
UNLV 79, Creighton 64
FAU 94, FIU 60
BYU 90, Denver 74
Chicago St. 75, Northwestern 73

