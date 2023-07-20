Scoreboard roundup -- 7/19/23

By ABC Audio

NEW YORK — Here are the scores from Wednesday's sports events:

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Pittsburgh 7, Cleveland 5
Baltimore 8, L.A. Dodgers 5
Texas 5, Tampa Bay 1
St. Louis 6, Miami 4
Houston 4, Colorado 1
Oakland 6, Boston Red Sox 5
Milwaukee 5, Philadelphia 3
L.A. Angels 7, New York Yankees 3
San Diego 2, Toronto 0
Cincinnati 3, San Francisco 2
New York Mets 5, Chicago White Sox 1
Arizona 5, Atlanta 3
Chicago Cubs 8, Washington 3
Detroit 3, Kansas City 2
Minnesota 6, Seattle 3

WOMENS NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Indiana 82, Washington 76
Dallas 98, New York 88

