Scoreboard roundup -- 09/04/23

NEW YORK — Here are the scores from Monday's sports events:

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

INTERLEAGUE
Cincinnati 6, Seattle 3

AMERICAN LEAGUE
Kansas City 12, Chicago White Sox 1
Boston 7, Tampa Bay 3
Toronto 6, Oakland 5
Houston 13, Texas 6
Minnesota 20, Cleveland 6
Baltimore 6, LA Angels 3

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Chicago Cubs 5, San Francisco 0
Arizona 4, Colorado 2
Pittsburgh 4, Milwaukee 2
Philadelphia 9, San Diego 7

TOP 25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Duke 28, (9)Clemson 7

