Scoreboard roundup -- 8/10/23

By ABC Audio

NEW YORK — Here are the scores from Thursday's sports events:

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

INTERLEAGUE
St. Louis 5, Tampa Bay 2

AMERICAN LEAGUE
Baltimore 5, Houston 4
Detroit 3, Minnesota 0
Cleveland 4, Toronto 3
Boston 2, Kansas City 0

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Pittsburgh 7, Atlanta 5
Philadelphia 6, Washington 2
LA Dodgers 2, Colorado 1

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE PRESEASON
Seattle 24 Minnesota 13
Houston 20, New England 9

WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Indiana 91, Minnesota 73
Seattle 68, Atlanta 67
Phoenix 90, Connecticut 84

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

