Scoreboard roundup -- 11/27/23

NEW YORK — Here are the scores from Monday's sports events:

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Denver 113, LA Clippers 104
Philadelphia 138, LA Lakers 94
Washington 126, Detroit 107
Portland 114, Indiana 110
Utah 114, New Orleans 112

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
San Jose 2, Washington 1
Buffalo 5, NY Rangers 1
Columbus 5, Boston 2
Florida 5, Ottawa 0
Colorado 4, Tampa Bay 1
Calgary 2, Vegas 1 (OT)

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Chicago 12, Minnesota 10

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
UConn 84, New Hampshire 64

