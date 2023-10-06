Scoreboard roundup -- 10/5/23

iStock

By ABC Audio

NEW YORK — Here are the scores from Thursday's sports events:

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PRESEASON
Minnesota 111, Dallas 99

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PRESEASON
Los Angeles 4, San Jose 3 (OT)
Washington 4, Columbus 2
Toronto 4, Detroit 3 (OT)
Philadelphia 5, NY Islanders 2
Florida 6, Tampa Bay 3
Boston 3, NY Rangers 1
St. Louis 4, Dallas 0
Ottawa 3, Winnipeg 0
Nashville 5, Carolina 1
Minnesota 3 Chicago 2 (SO)
Arizona 4, Anaheim 2
Vegas 4, Colorado 3

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Chicago 40, Washington 20

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!