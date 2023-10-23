Scoreboard roundup -- 10/22/23

iStock

By ABC Audio

NEW YORK — Here are the scores from Sunday's sports events:

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

AMERICAN LEAGUE PLAYOFFS
Texas 9, Houston 2

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Detroit 6, Calgary 2
Boston 3, Anaheim 1

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Atlanta 16, Tampa Bay 13
Baltimore 38 Detroit 6
Chicago 30, Las Vegas 12
Cleveland 39, Indianapolis 38
NY Giants 14, Washington 7
New England 29, Buffalo 25
Pittsburgh 24, LA Rams 17
Seattle 20, Arizona 10
Denver 19, Green Bay 17
Kansas City 31, LA Chargers 17
Philadelphia 31, Miami 17

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!