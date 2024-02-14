Scoreboard roundup -- 2/13/24

NEW YORK — Here are the scores from Tuesday's sports events:
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
L.A. Lakers 125, Detroit 111
Boston 118, Brooklyn 110
Oklahoma City 127, Orlando 113
Miami 123, Milwaukee 97
Minnesota 121, Portland 109
Phoenix 130, Sacramento 125
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Buffalo 7, Los Angeles 0
Toronto 4, St. Louis 1
Montreal 5, Anaheim 0
Ottawa 6, Columbus 3
Colorado 6, Washington 3
Tampa Bay 3, Boston 2 (SO)
Seattle 2, NY Islanders 1 (SO)
Dallas 4, Carolina 2
New Jersey 4, Nashville 2
Vancouver 4, Chicago 2
Edmonton 8, Detroit 4
TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Marquette 78, Butler 72
Syracuse 86, North Carolina 79
Iowa St. 68, Cincinnati 59
Baylor 79, Oklahoma 62
Illinois 97, Michigan 68
Dayton 75, Duquesne 59
Creighton 94, Georgetown 72
BYU 90, UCF 88
Wisconsin 62, Ohio St. 54
Pittsburgh 74, Virginia 63
Kentucky 75, Mississippi 63
Illinois St. 80, Indiana St. 67
