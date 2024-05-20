Scoreboard roundup -- 5/19/24

iStock

By ABC Audio

NEW YORK — Here are the scores from Sunday's sports events:

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

INTERLEAGUE
Boston 11, St. Louis 3
Houston 9, Milwaukee 4
Arizona 6 Detroit 4

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Cleveland 5, Minnesota 2
Baltimore 6, Seattle 3
Toronto 5, Tampa Bay 2
NY Yankees 7, Chi White Sox 2
Kansas City 8, Oakland 4
LA Angels 4, Texas 1

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Philadelphia 11, Washington 5
NY Mets 7, Miami 3
Pittsburgh 3, Chi Cubs 2
San Francisco 4, Colorado 1
LA Dodgers 3, Cincinnati 2
San Diego 9, Atlanta 1

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS
Indiana 130, New York 109 ((Indiana win series 4-3)
Minnesota 98, Denver 90 (Minnesota wins series 4-3)

WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Seattle 84, Washington 75

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!