Scoreboard roundup -- 5/19/24

NEW YORK — Here are the scores from Sunday's sports events:
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
INTERLEAGUE
Boston 11, St. Louis 3
Houston 9, Milwaukee 4
Arizona 6 Detroit 4
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Cleveland 5, Minnesota 2
Baltimore 6, Seattle 3
Toronto 5, Tampa Bay 2
NY Yankees 7, Chi White Sox 2
Kansas City 8, Oakland 4
LA Angels 4, Texas 1
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Philadelphia 11, Washington 5
NY Mets 7, Miami 3
Pittsburgh 3, Chi Cubs 2
San Francisco 4, Colorado 1
LA Dodgers 3, Cincinnati 2
San Diego 9, Atlanta 1
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS
Indiana 130, New York 109 ((Indiana win series 4-3)
Minnesota 98, Denver 90 (Minnesota wins series 4-3)
WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Seattle 84, Washington 75
