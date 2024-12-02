Scoreboard roundup -- 12/1/24

NEW YORK — NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
LA Clippers 126, Denver 122
Memphis 136, Indiana 121
Orlando 100, Brooklyn 92
New York 118, New Orleans 85
Cleveland 115, Boston 111
Toronto 119, Miami 116
Houston 119, Oklahoma City 116
LA Lakers 105, Utah 104
Dallas 137, Portland 131
San Antonio 127, Sacramento 125
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Vancouver 5 Detroit 4 (OT)
Columbus 6, Chicago 3
Boston 6, Montreal 3
Dallas 3, Winnipeg 1
Anaheim 4 Ottawa 3 (SO)
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Houston 23, Jacksonville 20
Indianapolis 25, New England 24
LA Chargers 17, Atlanta 13
Minnesota 23, Arizona 22
Pittsburgh 44, Cincinnati 38
Seattle 26, NY Jets 21
Washington 42, Tennessee 19
LA Rams 21, New Orleans 14
Tampa Bay 26, Carolina 23 (OT)
Philadelphia 24, Baltimore 19
Buffalo 35, San Francisco 10
TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Xavier 71, SC State 68
