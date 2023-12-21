Scoreboard roundup -- 12/20/23

NEW YORK — Here are the scores from Wednesday's sports events:
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Cleveland 124, Utah 116
Indiana 144, Charlotte 113
Miami 115, Orlando 106
Philadelphia 127, Minnesota 113
Denver 113, Toronto 104
New York 121, Brooklyn 102
Chicago 124, LA Lakers 108
Atlanta 134, Houston 127
LA Clippers 120, Dallas 111
Boston 144, Sacramento 119
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Seattle 2, Los Angeles 1
Washington 3, NY Islanders 2 (OT)
Winnipeg 5, Detroit 2
TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Arizona 87, Alabama 74
Seton Hall 75, UConn 60
North Carolina 81, Oklahoma 69
Duke 78, Baylor 70
Villanova 68, Creighton 66
Gonzaga 100, Jackson St. 76
