Scoreboard roundup -- 9/28/25

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Orioles 2, Yankees 3
White Sox 8, Nationals 0
Tigers 3, Red Sox 4
Twins 1, Phillies 2
Rockies 0, Giants 4
Royals 9, Athletics 2
Rays 4, Blue Jays 13
Astros 6, Angels 2
Mets 0, Marlins 4
Rangers 8, Guardians 9
Reds 2, Brewers 4
Diamondbacks 4, Padres 12
Dodgers 6, Mariners 1
Pirates 1, Braves 4
Cardinals 0, Cubs 2
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Vikings 21, Steelers 24
Commanders 27, Falcons 34
Saints 19, Bills 31
Browns 10, Lions 34
Panthers 13, Patriots 42
Chargers 18, Giants 21
Eagles 31, Buccaneers 25
Titans 0, Texans 26
Colts 20, Rams 27
Jaguars 26, 49ers 21
Ravens 20, Chiefs 37
Bears 25, Raiders 24
Packers 40, Cowboys 40
WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Aces 83, Fever 90 (WNBA Semifinals - Game 4, Series tied 2-2)
Lynx 81, Mercury 86 (WNBA Semifinals - Game 4, PHX wins series 3-1)
Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.