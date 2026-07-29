Scoreboard roundup -- 7/28/26

(NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from Tuesday’s sports events:
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Guardians 6, Reds 5 (Doubleheader - game 1)
Diamondbacks 8, Pirates 7
Orioles 0, Tigers 14
Phillies 0, Marlins 1
Rangers 4, Rays 1
Blue Jays 6, Nationals 8
Guardians 0, Reds 2 (Doubleheader - game 2)
Royals 2, Twins 3
Yankees 3, White Sox 2
Cubs 10, Cardinals 2
Astros 3, Angels 2
Red Sox 3, Athletics 4
Rockies 7, Padres 8
Brewers 8, Giants 2
Mariners 7, Dodgers 6
Braves, Mets (POSTPONED)
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