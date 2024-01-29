San Francisco 49ers victorious over Lions; advancing to Super Bowl LVIII against KC Chiefs

Chase Young #92 of the San Francisco 49ers celebrates after beating the Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship football game at Levi's Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The San Francisco 49ers will advance to Super Bowl LVIII and face the Kansas City Chiefs in Las Vegas next month.

Though the 49ers seized many of the season's victories in easy fashion, the team fought back from a 17-point deficit against the Detroit Lions Sunday to claim the team's eighth NFC Championship. The Niners grabbed 27 consecutive points in the second half, 282 offensive yards and averaged 7.4 yards per play.

"That's the cool thing about football," tight end George Kittle said, according to ESPN. "For us to be able to hunker down and start to fire on all cylinders, that's what you see -- an explosive offense, a very talented defense that flie[s] around and hits people and causes turnovers and then our special teams make plays when they need to."

Now San Francisco will direct its focus to a Super Bowl rematch against Kansas City. The Niners lost to the Chiefs during the team's last Super Bowl appearance in 2020.

The 49ers and the Chiefs will take the field at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas for Super Bowl LVIII on February 11, 2024.

