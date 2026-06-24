Olympian Bode Miller arrested on drug possession charges

Bode Miller attends the Kitz Legends Night at Hotel Grand Tirolia Kitzbuehel on January 21, 2026 in Kitzbuehel, Austria. (Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) -- Olympic gold medalist Bode Miller was arrested earlier this month on drug-related charges, according to court documents.

The American alpine ski racer was arrested in Idaho on two misdemeanor charges, including possession of a controlled substance and another for possession of drug paraphernalia, the documents noted.

Miller was released on a $5,000 cash bond, the records said. He pleaded not guilty to both charges after his arrest, according to the documents.

Miller's agent referred ABC News to a statement posted to his Instagram.

"I was pulled over for accelerating while passing another vehicle on a highway in Idaho. My friend, who was traveling with me, had a small amount of cannabis and cannabis pipe in his possession which I was unaware of," Miller wrote.

He noted that they fully cooperated with the officer, and expressed hope that the misdemeanor charges will be dropped "once the facts are reviewed."

In a statement to ABC News, the lead prosecutor confirmed that Miller was issued a citation and the misdemeanor offenses, but declined to make additional comments.

Miller is considered as one of the greatest alpine skiers in U.S. history. He is a six-time Olympic medalist and two-time overall World Cup champion.

His success in the sport also helped popularize skiing in the U.S.

Miller is married to professional beach volleyball player Morgan Beck and the couple share six children together.

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