Number 1 golfer in the world, Scottie Scheffler, arrested prior to start of PGA Championship's second round: Report

Scottie Scheffler of the United States waves on the 13th green during the first round of the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club on May 16, 2024 in Louisville, Kentucky. -- Patrick Smith/Getty Images

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Scottie Scheffler, the No. 1 golfer in the world, was arrested Friday for allegedly driving past a police roadblock at the Valhalla Golf Club, according to ESPN.

Around 5 a.m. a man was fatally struck by a shuttle bus as he tried to cross a road near the course of the PGA championship, according to a statement released by Louisville Metro Police Department.

The roadblocks and confusion over the accident allegedly led Scheffler to drive past police who were on site, according to reports from ESPN.

A "police officer attempted to attach himself to Scheffler’s car, and Scheffler then stopped his vehicle at the entrance to Valhalla," according to ESPN reporter Jeff Darlington. "The police officer then began to scream at Scheffler to get out of the car. When Scheffler exited the vehicle, the officer shoved Scheffler against the car and immediately placed him in handcuffs. He is now being detained in the back of a police car.”

Louisville police said that the start of the second round of the PGA Championship was delayed as a result of the accident.

The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating and there have been no other injuries reported from the earlier incident.

