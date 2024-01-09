Michigan Wolverines beat Washington Huskies to win national championship

Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines and his team react as he lifts the national championship trophy after defeating the Washington Huskies during the 2024 CFP National Championship game at NRG Stadium on Jan. 08, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

HOUSTON — The Michigan Wolverines remain undefeated. The team, coached by Jim Harbaugh, won the College Football Playoff on Monday night, beating the Washington Huskies to become national champions.

Both teams went into the game with 14-0 records, but the Wolverines quickly began dominating on the field, scoring on their first possession.

The Wolverines had a fast start, with two touchdowns and a field goal, and -- for a while -- held the Washington Huskies to just a field goal. The Huskies quickly made a comeback before the half, though, scoring 10 to the Wolverines' 17.

After the half, the teams seemed more evenly matched, with the Huskies scoring another field goal. Michigan then quickly took over, bringing the score to what would be the final tally of 34-13.

After their win, coach Harbaugh told ESPN's Holly Rowe what it felt like to be national champions.

"It's just such a glorious feeling. I really don't have any more words than that," Harbaugh said.

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy also called it "glorious."

"I just love my teammates so much. I love my coaches," McCarthy told Rowe. "It's bittersweet because it's going to be the last time that we get to play together. I love those guys so much; it's just such a special group and [there's] no better way to end it."

Michigan running back Blake Corum also remarked on the moment.

"I'm just so blessed," he said on ESPN. "I'm kind of speechless. I'm just trying to take it in."

