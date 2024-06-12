Jerry West, Hall of Fame Lakers player and executive, dies at 86

Jerry West #44 of the Los Angeles Lakers dribbles the ball up court against the Baltimore Bullets during an NBA basketball game circa 1972 at the Baltimore Civic Center in Baltimore, Maryland. West played for the Lakers from 1960-74. (Focus On Sport/Getty Images)

NEW YORK — Hall of Fame NBA player and executive Jerry West -- who won eight NBA titles as a member of the front office for the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors -- died Wednesday, according to ESPN.

West, known as "The Logo" due to his silhouette being used as the NBA logo, was 86 years old.

West, whose teams often came up short against Bill Russell and the Celtics in the '60s, finally won his only title as a player with the Lakers in 1972. Though his teams often came up short for the title, West won the NBA Finals MVP in 1969 -- the first award ever given -- despite losing the series.

“Jerry West, the personification of basketball excellence and a friend to all who knew him, passed away peacefully this morning at the age of 86. His wife, Karen, was by his side,” the Clippers announced in a statement, according to ESPN.

West has been an executive with the Clippers since 2017.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.