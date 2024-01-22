Jason Kelce steals the show at brother Travis Kelce's AFC divisional playoff

NEW YORK — Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce was on hand Sunday to cheer on his younger brother, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, as the Chiefs took on the Buffalo Bills in their AFC divisional playoff game.

Kansas City ultimately emerged victorious with a nail-biting 27-24 win, assisted by Travis Kelce's two touchdowns, but it was the older Kelce's antics that stole the show for many in the audience at Highmark Stadium.

Jason Kelce crashed a Bills tailgate before the game even began, and at one point during the matchup, he was seen shirtless (in frigid temperatures in the low 20s, no less), drinking beers and exuberantly cheering on Kansas City from a suite.

Jason Kelce watched the game alongside his brother's girlfriend, Taylor Swift, and midway through the game, he even brought a young fan over to meet the superstar singer, as captured in a TikTok video shared by the NFL.

Brittany Mahomes, Jason Kelce, and Taylor Swift react during the second half of the AFC Divisional Playoff game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on Jan. 21, 2024 in Orchard Park, N.Y.

Kansas City, the defending Super Bowl champions, will next take on the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on Jan. 28 in their sixth consecutive AFC championship game. In the NFC, the Detroit Lions will meet the San Francisco 49ers, also on Jan. 28, for their conference championship game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

