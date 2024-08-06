Gymnastics star Jordan Chiles talks bronze medal moment from Disnelyland Paris

Jordan Chiles of Team United States in action Artistic Gymnastics Women's Floor Exercise Final on day ten of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at the Bercy Arena on August 5, 2024 in Paris, France. (Tom Weller/VOIGT/GettyImages)

PARIS — U.S. women's gymnastics star Jordan Chiles won two medals at the Summer Olympic Games.

Chiles joined ABC News' Good Morning America from Disneyland Paris on Tuesday fresh off her bronze medal win in the floor exercise final.

"There were so many emotions, so many things going through my mind when I found out I got that bronze medal," Chiles said. "I couldn't be more proud of myself."

After the finale event on Monday, which wrapped up the women's artistic gymnastics competitions at the Summer Games, the U.S. women will leave Paris with eight medals total.

They won the team gold medal; Biles won two additional gold individual medals in all-around and vault, plus silver in floor; Sunisa Lee got bronze in both all-around and uneven bars; Jade Carey won bronze in vault; and Chiles earned bronze for floor.

