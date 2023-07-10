Former US gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar stabbed in prison: Source

NEW YORK — Larry Nassar, a former USA gymnastics team doctor, has been stabbed in prison, according to a law enforcement source.

Nassar was stabbed in the back and neck multiple times, according to a source. He currently has what one source described as "substantial injuries," including what appears to be a collapsed lung.

He is listed in stable condition, according to two sources familiar with the situation.

The Bureau of Prisons confirmed that an inmate was assaulted on Sunday afternoon at the United States Penitentiary Coleman II, a high security federal facility in Florida, and said no one else was injured.

Nassar was convicted of state and federal charges for sexually assaulting members of the USA gymnastics team. He's serving his sentences, which total hundreds of years, at USP Coleman.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

