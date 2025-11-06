Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland dies at 24

Brooke Sutton/Getty Images
By ABC News

(NEW YORK) -- Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland has died at 24, according to the NFL.

Kneeland was a second-round pick out of Western Michigan in 2024 and played in a reserve role for the Cowboys.

No cause of death was announced.

Kneeland scored a touchdown when he recovered a blocked punt against the Cardinals on Monday, the only one of his career.

"I am shattered to confirm that my client and dearest friend Marshawn Kneeland passed away last night," his agent, Jonathan Perzley, said in a statement. "I watched him fight his way from a hopeful kid at Western Michigan with a dream to being a respected professional for the Dallas Cowboys."

"Marshawn poured his heart into every snap, every practice, and every moment on the field," he continued. "To lose someone with his talent, spirit, and goodness is a pain I can hardly put into words."

Kneeland played 11 games as a rookie last year and then seven games this season. He had his only career sack in the opening game this season against the Eagles.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477

    More from KISS

    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!