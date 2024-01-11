Bill Belichick to depart New England Patriots after 24 seasons

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick talks to the media after the game. The Patriots lost to the New York Jets, 17-3. (Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

NEW YORK — Coach Bill Belichick is parting ways with the New England Patriots after 24 seasons and six Super Bowl titles, he announced at a press conference Thursday.

Belichick, who became head coach of the NFL team in 2000, told reporters he and team owner Robert Kraft "after a series of discussions, have mutually agreed to part ways."

Belichick's departure from the franchise brings to a close one of the most storied chapters in the National Football League's history. The news of his exit was first reported by ESPN.

He leaves New England with 333 career victories, ranking second behind Don Shula at 347, according to ESPN. Belichick's 24-year tenure was the fifth-longest of any head coach with a single team.

With the Patriots' 2018 Super Bowl win, Belichick joined George Halas and Curly Lambeau as the only NFL coaches to have netted six championships, according to his official profile.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.