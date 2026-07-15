Argentina advances to the World Cup final with 2-1 win over England

Argentina players pose for a team photograph before the FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi Final match between England and Argentina at Atlanta Stadium on July 15, 2026, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

(ATLANTA) -- Argentina will advance to the 2026 World Cup final after defeating England 2-1 on Wednesday.

Spain and Argentina will now face each other to determine the winner of the 2026 tournament on Sunday, July 19, at 3 p.m. ET from New York-New Jersey Stadium.

After a scoreless first half, England struck first in the match with a goal from Anthony Gordon in the 55th minute. Argentina responded with a late goal from Enzo Fernandez in the 85th minute to tie the game.

A goal by Argentina's Lautaro Martinez in stoppage time put them up 2-1.

Defending champions Argentina came into the tournament as one of the strong favorites to win the trophy. This tournament is expected to be Lionel Messi's final World Cup appearance after 20 years representing his country on the world stage.

Messi and Argentina hoisted the trophy in 2022, after defeating France in penalty kicks.

England will play for third place against France on Saturday, July 18, at 5 p.m. from Miami Stadium.

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