Zakk Wylde's Zakk Sabbath announces tour dates

Zakk Wylde has announced a U.S. tour with his Black Sabbath cover band, Zakk Sabbath.

The headlining outing kicks off December 5 in Sacramento, California, and will crisscross the country before wrapping January 20 in Los Angeles.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit the Zakk Sabbath Facebook page.

Zakk Sabbath also includes bassist Rob "Blasko" Nicholson — who, like Wylde, has long played in Ozzy Osbourne's solo band — and ex-Queens of the Stone Age drummer Joey Castillo. In 2020, the group recorded a full recreation of Black Sabbath's 1970 debut album.

Wylde, meanwhile, has spent much of the year touring with the reformed Pantera. He and Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante joined Pantera members Phil Anselmo and Rex Brown in place of the late Abbott brothers, "Dimebag" Darrell and Vinnie Paul, respectively.

