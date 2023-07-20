Yves Saint Laurent selling Nirvana 'Incesticide' T-shirt for over $4,000

If you happen to be drinking anything at the moment, you may not want to take a sip before you see the price of this Yves Saint Laurent Nirvana shirt.

The high-end fashion brand is selling a T-shirt featuring a "vintage print" of the artwork off Kurt Cobain and company's 1992 Incesticide compilation for a total of $4,450.

The shirt is described as an "authentic vintage item curated by Saint Laurent." You can check it out now via YSL.com.

In addition to dropping over $4,000 on a T-shirt, buyers will also receive demands to name three Incesticide songs any time they wear it.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.