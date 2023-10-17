Yungblud releases new song "Happier" featuring BMTH's Oli Sykes

Yungblud has released his previously teased single "Happier" featuring Bring Me the Horizon frontman Oli Sykes.

"I have almost been conditioned by myself my whole life to be in pain," Yungblud shares. "When I'm in pain I work better. I function better because I have something to combat. It's dark but it's all I've ever known."

"I was craving another Yungblud song that would burn in my stomach, make me feel like it's all gonna be OK and encourage me to fight back against old habits and try my best to re-align myself to be better," he continues. "It's OK to find happiness, it's OK to feel it. I hope you find a little bit of it in this song. You deserve it. Everyone does."

You can listen to "Happier" now via digital outlets.

"Happier" is Yungblud's third single of 2023 following "Lowlife" and "Hated." It also marks the second collaboration between Yungblud and Sykes following the 2020 Bring Me the Horizon song "Obey."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.