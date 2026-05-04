Yungblud postpones shows on US tour

Yungblud performs at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre on May 01, 2026 in Sterling Heights, Michigan. (Scott Legato/Getty Images for Live Nation)

Yungblud has postponed a pair of shows on his ongoing U.S. tour.

The affected dates were originally scheduled for Monday in Columbus, Ohio, and Thursday in Indianapolis.

"I hate having to say this, but due to unforeseen circumstances, we are having to reschedule the shows," Yungblud writes in an Instagram Story. "Please look after yourselves. We'll be back and ready to give you the show you deserve later this summer."

The new dates will take place July 28 in Indianapolis and Aug. 2 in Columbus.

Yungblud will still play his scheduled show in Cincinnati on Wednesday in between the original Columbus and Indianapolis dates. His tour will then continue Saturday in Minneapolis.

Yungblud is touring in support of his two-part Idols album.

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