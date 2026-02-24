Yungblud announces 2026 edition of Bludfest in Czechia

YUNGBLUD attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Yungblud has announced the details for Bludfest 2026.

The third annual edition of the "Zombie" rocker's namesake festival will be held June 27 in Czechia. The first two installments, held in 2024 and 2025, took place in Yungblud's home country of England.

"BLUDFEST was born from a dream of building something real - a place where you can show up exactly as you are and feel like you finally belong," reads the festival website. "Where diversity is celebrated. Where authenticity is power. Where music reminds us we're not alone.

It continues, "That dream just got bigger. Louder. And it's now crossing borders."

As with the first two festivals, Yungblud himself will headline Bludfest 2026. The lineup also includes Biffy Clyro, Primal Scream and Palaye Royale, among others.

You can sign up now for a presale beginning Thursday at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 11 a.m. local time.

For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit Bludfest.com.

