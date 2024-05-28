You're Gonna Go Far, Ed: The Offspring jams with Sheeran at BottleRock

The Offspring helped Ed Sheeran make a dream come true during the BottleRock Napa Valley festival.

The pop star joined the "Self Esteem" rockers during their set on May 26 for a performance of the Conspiracy of One track "Million Miles Away." In an Instagram post alongside footage of the onstage collaboration, Sheeran shared that Conspiracy of One, which was released in 2000, was the first album he ever bought.

"I used to pretend to be in their band in the mirror and sing along to the album when I was 9, mostly to their song 'Million Miles Away' as it was the first song of theirs I heard," Sheeran wrote. "I mentioned it in an interview and [guitarist] Noodles / [frontman] Dexter [Holland] got in touch with me when we found out we were all playing the same festival, to see if I wanted to get on stage and sing it. It was an instant yes obvz."

He added, "Really felt like living out a childhood dream thank you for having me up there guys."

