"You were definitely ready": Creed shares footage from first reunion performance

Creed played their first reunion concert on Thursday, April 18, on the Summer of '99 concert cruise.

The "Higher" rockers have shared footage from the show in an Instagram post. In the caption, they write, "You were definitely ready," a reference to the Creed song "Are You Ready?"

Thursday was also guitarist Mark Tremonti's 50th birthday. In a separate Instagram, Creed shares additional concert photos alongside the caption, "What a day…Happy [50th] Mark!"

The performance marked Creed's first live gig since 2012. According to setlist.fm, fans heard Creed classics including "Higher," "Are You Ready?" and "With Arms Wide Open."

The Summer of '99 cruise continues through April 22, followed by the Summer of '99 and Beyond cruise launching April 27. Creed will kick off a full reunion tour in July.

