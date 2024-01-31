You Me at Six announce final live shows

You Me At Six Perform At Motorpoint Arena Luke Brennan/Getty Images (Luke Brennan/Getty Images)

You Me at Six are calling it quits.

The long-running English rockers have announced that they'll be embarking on a final tour, set to conclude with their last-ever shows, in 2025.

"This is the end," You Me at Six writes in a Facebook post. "Thank you for being the heartbeat of this band."

The exact dates for the shows have yet to be announced.

Over their 20-year career, You Me at Six released eight studio albums, two of which hit #1 on the U.K.'s Official Albums Chart. In the U.S., the band scored their biggest hit with "Room to Breathe," a single off 2014's Cavalier Youth, which reached #4 on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay chart.

