You got it, dude! Watch John Stamos drum along to Papa Roach's 'Last Resort'

We don't know what happened to the milkman or the paperboy, but we do know what John Stamos is up to: rocking Papa Roach.

The Full House actor and sometimes Beach Boys drummer is featured in the latest video from YouTube channel Drumeo, during which he plays along to the Roach's "Last Resort" after hearing it for the very first time.

Stamos' rendition adds a bit of pop-punk flavor to the nu metal classic while speeding up the tempo.

At the end of Stamos' final take, Drumeo host Brandon Toews couldn't resist bringing in a Full House reference while declaring, "We got it, dude!"

Perhaps not coincidentally, the video arrives on the same day as the 25th anniversary of Papa Roach's 2000 album, Infest, which includes "Last Resort."

Previous Drumeo videos include Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith playing Thirty Seconds to Mars' "The Kill" and Megadeth's Dirk Verbeuren playing Paramore's "Misery Business" after hearing them for the first time.

﻿(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

