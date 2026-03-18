XOXO, The Pretty Reckless: Taylor Momsen reunites with ﻿'Gossip Girl﻿' co-stars in 'When I Wake Up' video

Taylor Momsen of The Pretty Reckless at 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Disney/Frank Micelotta)

The Pretty Reckless has premiered the video for "When I Wake Up," which features frontwoman Taylor Momsen reuniting with her former Gossip Girl co-stars Jessica Szohr and Connor Paolo.

The NSFW clip follows Momsen over a night of sex, drugs and rock 'n' roll, and also features cameos from Pat Smear and Ilan Rubin of Foo Fighters.

"l wanted the video to reflect where the song came from - a time in my life when I was out of control, not caring whether I lived or died," Momsen says in a press release. "We shot it raw, with no grade, no filter. Reality doesn't come color-corrected, and I didn't want to change what we captured. The imperfection is the grade."

"This is where life can take you when you play too close to the edge, chasing substances, sex, and dopamine highs to escape depression," she continues. "It led me down a rabbit hole of self-destruction that leaves you emptier than where you began."

Momsen concludes, "With all that being said...enjoy."

The "When I Wake Up" video is now streaming on YouTube.

"When I Wake Up" appears on The Pretty Reckless' upcoming album, Dear God, due out June 26. The record also includes the single "For I Am Death."

The Pretty Reckless will launch a U.S. headlining tour in July. They're also playing shows opening for AC/DC.

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