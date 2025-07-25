Wolfgang Van Halen's Mammoth scores third #1 on ﻿'Billboard'﻿ chart with 'The End'

By Josh Johnson

Wolfgang Van Halen's band Mammoth has stampeded to the top of the Billboard Mainstream Rock Airplay chart with their current single, "The End."

Mammoth has now collected a total of three leaders on Mainstream Rock Airplay, following "Distance" and "Don't Back Down."

Notably, Wolfgang's father, the late Eddie Van Halen, at one point held the record for most #1s in the 44-year history of Mainstream Rock Airplay as a member of Van Halen. The "Panama" band's total of 13 #1s stood until 2018, when it was broken by Three Days Grace.

Shinedown currently holds the record with 20 #1 hits.

"The End" is the title track off the upcoming third Mammoth album, due out Oct. 24.

Mammoth is currently on tour with Creed, and will launch their own headlining run in the fall.

