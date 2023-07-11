Wolfgang Van Halen contributes "mammoth guitar sound" to ﻿'Barbie' ﻿soundtrack

This Barbie shreds solos.

Wolfgang Van Halen has revealed that he plays on the soundtrack to the upcoming Barbie movie.

"My buddy [producer Mark Ronson] hit me up earlier this year needing my 'mammoth guitar sound' and I happily obliged," Wolf writes in an Instagram post alongside photos from the Barbie premiere. "Honored for the opportunity to contribute some guitar playing throughout this hilarious/surreal/heartfelt movie."

As previously reported, the Barbie soundtrack also features Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash on the Ryan Gosling-sung track "I'm Just Ken."

Barbie the movie and the album will be released July 21.

Wolf, meanwhile, is prepping a new album with his Mammoth WVH band. Mammoth II drops August 4.

