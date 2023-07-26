Wolfgang Van Halen on releasing music from Van Halen’s vault: “I certainly wouldn't hold your breath”

If Van Halen fans were hoping there's some previously unreleased music that may at some point see the light of day, they're likely going to be disappointed.

In an interview with AllMusic to promote the new Mammoth WVH record Mammoth II, dropping August 4, Eddie Van Halen's son, Wolfgang Van Halen, doesn't sound too optimistic about there being anything worth releasing from his dad's musical vault.

"As far as that, Al is certainly the decision maker in that process," he says, referring to Van Halen drummer Alex Van Halen, Eddie's older brother. "I'm just kind of there to help him decide and help what he wants to go through – as sort of being the person in place of my father, in his absence."

"But when it comes to that, I know my dad was vocal of that in the past, he released everything he wanted to release,” Wolfgang continues. “So, when it comes to stuff that hit the cutting room floor, that would certainly have to be a serious conversation to have – if anything is actually worth releasing.”

Finally he offers, “So, we'll just have to see. I certainly wouldn't hold your breath."

Eddie Van Halen passed away in October 2020. The band's last studio album, A Different Kind of Truth, which featured original frontman David Lee Roth, was released in February 2012.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.