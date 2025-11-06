Wolfgang Van Halen earned 'perfect attendance award' on Metallica's M72 tour

Wolfgang Van Halen of Mammoth performs live on stage at Lumen Field on August 30, 2024 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Jim Bennett/Getty Images)

Wolfgang Van Halen didn't miss any education on Metallica's M72 tour.

Wolf's band, Mammoth, opened for the "Enter Sandman" legends at every venue on the 2023 and 2024 legs of their worldwide trek. In honor of their dedication, Metallica presented Wolf, the son of Eddie Van Halen, with a special distinction.

"We were the one band to play every single building with them," Wolf tells Metal Hammer. "And they gave us this plaque that said, 'Perfect Attendance Award.' It was very sweet."

Wolf adds that opening the M72 tour was "unlike anything I've ever been a part of," especially because the stage was built in the round.

"There's nowhere to hide," Wolf says of the stage setup. "As a singer, when you're kind of planted, it's tough to give the show to the whole crowd."

It certainly sounds like Wolf's homework was never quite like that.

Wolf is currently on tour in support of Mammoth's latest album, The End, which was released in October.

