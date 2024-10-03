Wipe away all of your tears: Evanescence's "My Immortal" hits 1 billion YouTube views

Evanescence's video for "My Immortal" has reached 1 billion views on YouTube.

The black-and-white clip features shots of frontwoman Amy Lee in a dress and then-guitarist Ben Moody in a suit, always separately and never together. It became a fitting if unintentional metaphor for the band's inner relationship, as Moody left Evanescence shortly after the video was filmed.

"My Immortal" marks Evanescence's second entry into YouTube's billion views club, following "Bring Me to Life." Both songs appear on the band's 2003 debut album, Fallen.

Evanescence's most recent album is 2021's The Bitter Truth. They're playing Korn's 30th anniversary concert in Los Angeles on Saturday and will launch a Canadian tour with Halestorm Oct. 15.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.